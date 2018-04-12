FEATURE: Cult hero George Owu proves that age is just a number

Kigali is the capital of Rwanda but in Ghana, Kigali stands for something else altogether. It is another name for veteran goalkeeper George Owu, the first choice goalie for league leaders AshGold. The term veteran is often thrown about almost recklessly in this part of the world.

A player is easily tagged ‘veteran’ in their late 20’s – for reasons unbeknownst to many. But George Owu is an exception, because he really is a veteran in the right sense of the word.

George Owu became a household name in 2003 when he put up one of the best displays from a goalkeeper in the nation’s history. Ghana were in the same group with minnows: Uganda and Rwanda for the 2004 African Cup of Nations qualifiers slated for Tunisia.

The Black Stars needed just a point from their final game to qualify from the group. Their final game was against Rwanda and the Stars had to simply get a good result far way in Kigali. That was when the legend was born.

Owu who was then just a youngster with tremendous potential, piled up save upon save. Nonetheless, the relentless Amavubi side created history – one of the biggest upsets in the history of AFCON qualifiers.

Five minutes into the second-half, marksman Jimmy Gatete connected a cross that broke the camel’s back and sent the stadium agog. Gatete became an instant cult hero in Rwanda and their players were commended on all fronts for their heroic display.

Indeed, Gatete wasn’t the only hero that day; George Owu was also recognized for his outstanding performance by Ghanaians and Rwandans alike. Owu, who would turn 21 years the day after, was given a fitting nickname by fans and journalists – Kigali. Serving as a reminder of how Ghana fell face-flat to a side that had never qualified for an AFCON and equally reminded everyone how an inexperienced youngster was on hand to salvage the little reputation left – without whom the country would have been truly humiliated. A moniker that will remain with him even till this day. Burkhard Ziese was fired as Ghana coach for failing to qualify but he left behind a crown jewel – George Kigali Owu.

Owu was part of that illustrious FIFA U20 squad that won silver medal in 2001. The side included: Michael Essien, Derrick Boateng, Patrick Villars, John Mensah, John Paintsil, Sulley Muntari and Razak Pimpong. Kigali’s rise was well documented when he led the nation to the 2004 Olympics where Ghana defeated Paraguay but drew with Italy and suffered a surprise loss to Japan.

His goalkeeping theatricals and shot-stopping abilities were his primary traits. He had an amazing way of adding drama to the art of goalkeeping. With prime George Owu in post, dull moments were few and far between. Young Kigali was typically the ultimate man when any team needed a goalkeeper to wear away time while making breathtaking saves. The Sekondi Hasaacas goalkeeper who later joined Asante Kotoko was your ultimate showman.

Kigali turns 36 in few months but still playing at the highest level of Ghanaian football. He has played for multiple clubs and has a repertoire of stepping up the plate when the stakes are high. His fondest memory in Ghana jersey was when Ghana needed a win for the 2006 World Cup qualifier against South Africa. George Owu who was a backup for Sammy Adjei had lost his position to Feyenoord’s Philemon McCarthy and so didn’t travel with the squad.

Kigali was only called upon and flown via express flight together with Patrick Antwi after both Sammy Adjei and McCarthy sustained injuries. He had only featured partly in the preliminary rounds and coach Dujkovic was convinced the goalkeeper was now third choice given the rise of Philemon McCarthy. Sammy Adjei had kept the post in all the qualifying games. Kigali once again had the destiny of the country in his hands like it was in Kigali, two years earlier.

This time the outcome was different and much was due to his own efforts on the occasion. He was supremely comfortable in the air, thwarting the aerial threats posed by Bafana Bafana. He stood a little over six-feet (between 1.85-1.90m); a giant he was. Michael Essien and Matthew Amoah scored as Ghana defeated the hosts 2-0 en route to qualifying for their first ever World Cup in 2006.

Owu was the hero and nature finally smiled at him two years after his heroics in Kigali. Owu was rewarded a place in the World Cup squad. He had his low points too.

He was in post when Kotoko lost the maiden CAF Confederations Cup to Hearts of Oak in 2004. His ‘delay antics’ which had worked to perfection against South Africa eventually proved futile as Adjah Tetteh’s late goal denied the Porcupines a glorious win in front of their fans. Owu saved skipper Amankwah Mireku’s penalty but it did little to alleviate the mighty pains the defeat rained on Kumasi.

A good number of Owu’s contemporaries have retired from active football but the 35 year-old is defying the odds and proving that age is just a number and 34-year old forward Eric Gawu ‘Gatete’ who currently plays for Dreams FC is another proof.

Asante Kotoko who signed Kigali after the U20 World Cup in 2002, were bolstered by the commanding presence of Owu in goal which culminated in winning the league twice in three seasons ending Hearts of Oak’s monopoly. The Phobians had won the league six-times on a bounce. Kigali later joined AshGold where he sealed a spot for the historic 2006 World Cup with the Black Stars in Germany.

Owu won the SWAG Cup with AshGold and helped the club achieve an impressive second position in the league. Owu joined Egypt’s El- Masry where he impressed remarkably in his first season and won the Best Goalkeeper award but his performances dwindled which led to his release in 2010. He had an unsuccessful trial with English giants Tottenham Hotspurs.

The legendary goalie returned home and had stints with Ebusua Dwarfs, Sekondi Hasaacas before making a nostalgic return to AshGold to join his brother, Ben Owu who is the goalkeepers’ trainer for the club, in the second round of last season. He helped the team miraculously escape relegation after new coach CK Akunnor was appointed to beat the drop.

He won the Player of the Month award for June 2017 after joining the club in May, becoming the first goalkeeper to win the gong. He was outstanding in their game against Hearts of Oak and saved an all-important penalty when his side won at Medeama much to the surprise of everyone.

Owu who is in the twilight of his career is looking to win one major honour before he hangs his gloves in some few years. This season, Owu has kicked off in spectacular fashion conceding just three goals in six games and keeping 3 clean sheets in the process.

Kigali who has appeared in two different AFCONs, is looking forward to crowning a very eventful career with more laurels after helping AshGold survive relegation in Houdini-style last season.

For Kigali, age is just a number – and he is a living proof.

By: Owusu Ansah Doe [www.alfowusu.com]

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)