FEATURE: Dreams FC’s technical trio who secured premier league status

By Derrick Okraku

It is unusual in our terrain but remains rather satisfying for Dreams Football Club to posses an efficient and effective technical pool to hold the fort for the club in a grueling championship campaign.

Three football managers led the team to the premier league over the course of 30 league matches. The management of the club at each moment professionally handled smooth transitions for all three technical brains who worked in unity to achieve the greater objective.

Charles K. Akonnor was in charge of the team prior to the team’s demotion in 2016. He remained unmoved and unshaken by the decision and commenced the season with the squad in the Division One League.

The former black stars skipper won 7 games and drew in his 8 games in charge before his departure to premier league outfit AshGold SC. 10 goals were scored under his reign, conceding 3 in the the process.

The baton was passed over to Youth Development Officer of the club, Abdul Karim Zito. A total of 18 league games were played under his watch.

The ex-black stars defender won 16 times, lost twice and recorded a single drawn game. On match day 26, Karim Zito however departed to Germany with assistant manager Winfred Dormon for a technical training program courtesy a partnership between Dreams FC and Bundesliga II outfit Greuther Furth.

Technical Director Manuel Zacharias was in charge of affairs from the bench with four games to the end of the season. Zacharias took off with a crucial point away from home, securing a 1 – 1 result against Okyeman Planners in Tafo.

An emphatic 3 – 0 win over Okwahu United followed at the Theatre of Dreams, before losing 2 – 1 in midweek to Nania FC on match day 29. He was again in charge on the final day of the season in a 3 – 3 draw against Mighty Jets. The results however had bearing on the championship status of the club.

Source: Footballmadeinghana.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)