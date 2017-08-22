Feature: How Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena lighted up Swiss football leading to his Brighton move

With Swiss side FC Zurich returning to the top flight after being relegated last season they will look back on this time as a very positive one with a side who were scoring goals for fun and just ultimately dominating the league.

And their main source of goals have come from Moussa Kone and newly signed Ghanaian talent, Raphael Dwamena.

The 2016/17 has been one to remember for the 21-year-old who has been scoring for fun this season to say the least.

With 27 goals this season for 2 different clubs and one of which he is leading up to the Swiss Super league. The former Red Bull Salzburg player has excelled massively since he dropped down one division to get game time.

His extremely impressive return of 21 goals in 22 games turned heads and rightly so. But in January it was FC Zurich who would fight off competitors to get Dwamena’s signature.

Dwamena took little time to adapt to his new team and it seemed he brought his goal scoring form with him.

A return of 6 goals and 6 assists in just 9 starts is a phenomenal return for someone who struggled to get game time in the previous season.

Dwamena has become a fan favourite at Zurich and rightly so as he is just a goal scoring machine.

Dwamena is currently one of the highest scoring African players in Europe and with a return like his you would expect the Black stars to come calling soon as his pace and goal scoring ability would be extremely beneficial to the national side which does not have many prolific players in there.

I believe that if he did get a run out with his national side he would take it well like he has done all season long.

With the form, he is in it is only right that clubs from around Europe are looking at signing him and rightly so as players who are that young and that prolific are hard to come by.

But if Zurich manage to keep him and his partner Moussa Kone they could do big things when they are back in the top flight.

With tremendous pace, dribbling and finishing, Raphael Dwamena is a defender’s nightmare.

He also stands at 6ft tall which is crazy for someone who is so fast and good at dribbling.

You could liken Dwamena to Sampdoria talent Patrik Schick in some cases although Dwamena is much more prolific.

While still only 21 years old, Raphael has many years to develop his game which is a scary thought considering how good he is now.

Whether next season he is at Zurich playing in the Swiss top flight or he is somewhere else Dwamena will look to rekindle this form in the coming season and hopefully beyond.

Article by Mithchell Procter in May 2017

