FEATURE: Peace of mind with the renewal of Nico Williams

The explosion of Nico Williams with Spain this Tuesday at the Braga stadium does not alter the plans drawn up by the Athletic sports commission, which had already thought of facing the renewal of its maximum pearl of the quarry.

In fact, he had stood out in the last league matches against Elche and Rayo Vallecano, striking from the far right of Ernesto Valverde's scheme.

The Bilbao club was already alerted to the evidence that his contract ends in June 2024 and his clause is 50 million euros, which seems insufficient to anything that hatches while maintaining this line of growth. In fact, a few weeks ago AS already published that Liverpool had been following him carefully. There is no rush and they have not sat down with his agent.

They want to leave Nico alone, focused on his task and without altering his daily work at Lezama, but a short-term plan is being negotiated to offer a renewal with an adjustment of their emoluments and, obviously, double that armor.

But there is room for manoeuvre and they are not going to be sidetracked by the media coverage that has been generated by his performance in the neighbouring country.

Nico, only 20 years old, seems to get a ticket for the Qatar World Cup with just two absolute caps against Switzerland and Portugal, training in the final stretches like a racing car, after convincing the world and the Asturian coach.

Against the Portuguese team, two shots, a centre and the assistance with the head at the feet of Morata entering the left wing, revolutionizing the stake and achieving the passport for the final phase of the Nations League.

Valverde, an expert in group management, will know how to channel the situation with the youngest of the Williams in this interwar period.

Although it seems that calm reigns, the office of Athletic's technical secretariat continues to function without ceasing its activity. In fact, a few days ago Jon Morcillo 's renewal was crystallized until June 2024.

He was one of the ten lions who finished their contract in just nine months. An amount now reduced to nine footballers, with different nuances. In addition to Nico Williams, another strategic player whose contract ends in 2024 is Oihan Sancet, fixed in Valverde's scheme as a piece ahead of the anchor and being loose in the green after parking his public ailments in a summer working in the shade.

“I hope to play for Athletic for many years. My place is here”, emphasizes the Navarrese midfielder, also in the prayers of Luis Enrique to enter the list for the World Cup in Qatar if he continues with the upward arrow.

