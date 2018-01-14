FEATURE: Redefining Division Two football in the Northern Region, Tamale Future Star FC lead the way

Slowly but surely, many lower division clubs in Ghana are operating with wonderful and proactive business models which most of the top clubs are struggling to match.

The pace is being set by the evolving clubs putting in place proper structures to fine-tune their operations whereas most of the top clubs in the country keep operating on orthodox and obsolete practices.

One of the young clubs with high aspirations evolving in the Northern Region of Ghana is Tamale Future Stars FC.

Just two years after birth, Future Stars have established themselves as a formidable force in the region as well as ensuring proper connections with the right football people to ensure excellent operations.

Born in 2015, Future Stars, led by young but visionary President of the club Jamal-Deen Abdul Samed, registered to take part in the Northern Region Division Two League.

In a wonderful turn of events, Futures Stars ended their maiden season in the league with 12 wins and 2 draws, registering an unbeaten run to top their group to qualify for the sub-middle league.

Unfortunately, inexperienced cost them and they couldn't extend their winning streak, truncating their ambitious drive of making it to Division One League.

Despite their inability to qualify, their core mandate, which is to unearth talents and nurture them was clearly manifested as midfielder Naziru Ibrahim and center back Abdul Basit Muniru shot onto the scene.

The selfless leadership of the side commenced another preparation for another league season and as usual, expected tougher oppositions than their maiden season as the news of their impeccable display of football had run throughout the region and beyond like bush fire in the harmattan.

With the number of teams increased from 8 to 10 in the 2016/17 season, Future Stars relentlessly demonstrated that they had come to stay by registering another unbeaten run - this time, 15 wins and 5 draws.

With the NOBISCO Park as their home grounds, Future Stars have been a key element in unearthing talents and nurturing them on the green grassed surface - a phenomenon that is difficult to operate in the northern part of Ghana as it is capital intensive.

Despite their infant years in running football, Future Stars have managed quite a number of successful transfers - a major source of revenue for the running of clubs in Ghana.

Last year, Future Stars transferred Yussif Oyuma to Lori Fc in the Armenian First League on a 2-year deal, who wonderfully led them to the top of the table.

Creative center forward Baba Abdulai was also transferred to Gandzasar Kapan in Armenian Premiership on a 6-months loan deal and is currently in a training camp with Ukranian side FC Olimpik Donetsk in Turkey pending negotiations and signings.

It's amazing how young and infant clubs are adopting proactive measures in running their clubs but most established club in the country can't even find their way to the right place.

With the arrival of Tamale Future Stars FC, many clubs in the Northern Region are expected to learn from them and apply a similar model of operation or even better ones to re-live the glory days of football in the north.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

