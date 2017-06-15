Feature: Samuel Ebo Kwaito writes; Kwesi Appiah's Debutants impressed me

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, has commended the debutants he paraded in last Sunday’s AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia for vindicating him and proving that, given the chance, they can also do something for the nation.

Coach Appiah took a risk by starting Lumor Agbenyenu, Thomas Agyepong and Raphael Dwamena, in addition to putting home-based goalie Richard Ofori in post and featuring also fairly new Ebenezer Ofori for the all-important 2019 Group F Africa Nations Cup opener which also marked his return to the Stars as the head coach.

And on the day, all four players endeared themselves to Ghanaians with splendid displays, leading to a brace by Dwamena and a picturesque drive by Ofori, while Agyepong and Agbenyenu also contributed immensely to the 5-0 walloping of the Walias of Ethiopia.

“The new players performed so well. They showed that, given the chance, they can also do something for the nation,” an elated Kwasi Appiah told the Graphic Sports in an exclusive interview yesterday.

“All along my ambition has been to build a strong team with a wide range of players to choose from and I was impressed with what I saw on Sunday.”

“Each of the players did so well and that was something I was happy about. I want to leave something behind that I can be remembered for so we are going to continue with the exercise,” Coach Appiah reiterated.

“Our tactical plan was to stop them from playing in the first 30 minutes and unsettle them with early goals and that was exactly what the players did,” he revealed.

Asked why he did not feature any local player in the game apart from goalkeeper Ofori, he explained that his intention was to introduce some home-based players into the team first to give them the needed exposure so they could get the needed confidence to play whenever they got the opportunity.

“My idea was to introduce them to the team for the first time to give them exposure and build their confidence so they can fit into the team anytime they are given the chance,” he said.

The Stars coach was also thrilled by the massive support the Stars enjoyed from Ghanaians at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Sunday.

“The supporters were so marvellous on Sunday, to the extent that even though it rained they still defied it to support the team. It is something I will never forget,” he noted.

He also thanked the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the media for their support before and after the match.

“We thank God for the victory and we will work harder to build upon it.”

He, however, expressed his disgust at the diversionary tactics being played by some people over the captain’s armband just to play down on such an impressive performance by the Stars.

Source: Graphic Sports

