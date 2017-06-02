Feature: "Standout" Daniel Agyei deserves quick return to Black Stars

GHANAsoccernet.com columnist Yaw Adjei-Mintah argues the continuous snub of in-form ex-Ghana Under-20 goalkeeper Daniel Agyei into the Black Stars is a mockery of the natural succession project echoed in the West African nation.

Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah looks to have scored big in the eyes of Ghanaians on his first assignment already with the team thanks to his call ups for upcoming games. For proponents of Ghana-based players in the Black Stars, Appiah’s call up of players from the Ghana Premier League is a big plus for his second stint with the national team.

Calling Jerry Akaminko back into the fold three years after a career threatening injury checks out high on the moral books. Having the likes of Liberty Professionals Captain Samuel Sarfo make his way to the team on the back of splendid performances for the “Scientific Soccer Lads” is also a good story line for a league struggling to find its feet.

In another scope, the recent call ups have brought about a fresh breath of air to the Stars Camp that has looked stale for a while. Following a massive overhaul in the technical team, the sequence of change has continued to the playing body as the likes of Daniel Darkwah have been drafted into the team.

Since the 30 man list was named, Mubarak Wakaso’s omission has made the headlines triggering serious discussion on whether some players are truly untouchable in the team in times past. However, it is shocking his absence has created a lot of talk considering other notable players have not been called up including Kevin Prince Boateng.

One of such players is Simba Club Goalkeeper Daniel Agyei who has been in impeccable form since his move from Tarkwa-based club Medeama.

The former Under 20 National shot stopper has been so good in Tanzania he has been nominated for the Best Foreign Goalkeeper in the league.

Now before anyone reading this article pouts lips at the mention of Tanzania, given the country’s weak football history, a quick check on the league’s development over the years should dissuade such thoughts.

The Tanzanian League is one of the fastest growing leagues on the continent attracting hoards of talent from all over Africa. Taking a page from the Chinese Super League, deep wells of cash has been the main driver behind the country’s surge up the football ranks.

Agyei is one of five foreign players on Simba’s roster and is easily its brightest talent. Simba narrowly missed out on the league title to bitter rival Young Africans and the chance to compete in the Champions League.

In 18 games, Agyei helped Simba win the Tanzanian Cup and secure a spot in the CAF Confederations Cup; a note worthy achievement for Simba who missed out on the competition in five years.

More importantly Simba was unbeaten in its last five games of the just ended campaign with him in post. In the lead up to the Stars up coming round of games, Agyei's impressive antics in goal makes him easily Ghana's most in form goalkeeper.

By far and in my candid view, Agyei should have been the natural successor to retired Richard Kingson. Several of his former national youth teammates including Andre Ayew, Jonathan Mensah and Emmanuel Agyeman Badu have been key cog of the current Black Stars since they clinched the FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

But surprisingly he has been constantly overlooked for 'sub-standard' performers in the past to my disappointment.

Agyei's immense quality has never been in doubt and rates higher than most of the glovesman called up for the country's 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia next month.

At just 27, the former Liberty Professionals, has enough quality to stake a claim in a department which is up for grabs.

The youngster has shown tremendous positive vibe after being left out of the squad with his post interviews amplifying a true professional.

Kwesi Appiah and his backroom staff have their work cut out for them amid calls for fairness in his selection criteria.

By Yaw Adjei-Mintah

@YawMintYM on Twitter

