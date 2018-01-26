Felix Annan affirms Asante Kotoko readiness for Aduana Stars Super Cup clash

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has reiterated their readiness for Sunday's Super Cup clash against Aduana Stars.

The MTN FA Cup holders will lock horns against last season's Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars in a Super Cup encounter which is slated to come off at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.

And according to the Porcupine Warriors safest pair of hands, they are ready for the game, which he believes will form part of their pre-season ahead of the campaign as well as their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

"It is a big game and then you know they have already lost once against us so they are going to come in and then we know the task ahead of us, we are also poised for it because it is the first trophy to start the season,” the 22 year-old said in an interview.

He added, "It is also going to give a lot of confidence if we win it so we are really poised and then we are going to continue our recovery training tomorrow then we look ahead on Sunday.”

The Reds tested their readiness for the game with a 1-0 win over FC Buffles du Burgos of Benin in an international club friendly at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.

