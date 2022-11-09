Felix Annan reveals Hearts of Oak interest after Asante Kotoko exit

Felix Annan has revealed that Hearts of Oak were interested in signing him after he announced his departure from Asante Kotoko.

The former Ghana goalkeeper left Kotoko in September 2021 after 10 years with the club, where he rose through the ranks to become captain. '

Annan decided not to extend his contract when it expired, despite the fact that several clubs in the country expressed interest, including Kotoko's bitter rivals Hearts of Oak.

"Almost every club in the Ghana Premier League wanted me to play for them when I announced my exit from Kotoko, including Hearts of Oak," he said on Opemsuo Radio.

"I declined the numerous calls from the local clubs because I wanted a new environment outside Ghana. I felt I had given and proved myself enough and there was nothing to prove anywhere again in Ghana," he added.

Annan is now based in the United States where he plays for Maryland Bobcats FC. In his first season, he made 20 appearances and kept eight clean sheets.