Ferencvaròs assistant coach Ralf Zumdick BLASTS Joseph Paintsil's 'greedy' agent

Ferencvaròs assistant coach Ralf Zumdick has slammed Joseph Paintsil's agent for trying to unsettle the Tema Youth-owned striker.

The former Black Stars coach blames Germany-based agent Emmanuel Gyasi for blocking the player from rejoining the Budapest side for the second half of the season by cooking up implausible stories.

First, his representative claimed the player had contracted malaria and felt disrespected when Ferencvaròs insisted he rejoined his teammates.

Gyasi later accused the club of altering his contract and that has been the point of discord.

But Zumdick, who coached Asante Kotoko, King Faisal and Ghana's U23 team, has debunked all those claims.

''Joseph [Paintsil] is in good hands and has always been in good hands,'' Zumdick told GHANASoccernet.com.

''We are trying to improve his development as a player.

''We never altered any contract like the agent is saying and we only expect him to honour his contract with us.

''He was never badly treated by the coaching staff and the club Ferencvaròs.

''Maybe because of greed, the agent and the club [Tema Youth] wants to do this.''

