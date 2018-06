Ferencváros new signing Abraham Akwasi Frimpong will face Maccabi Tel Aviv in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Ghanaian joined the Hungarian giants this summer from Red Star Belgrade.

The 25-year-old towering figure will feature in the two -legged ties next month.

The first leg takes place at Groupama Arena on July 12 with the return encounter scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv on July 19.