FIFA boss Gianni Infantino explains he was not in Zimbabwe to campaign against Issa Hayatou

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has dispelled suggestions that his recent trip to Zimbabwe was to aid Issa Hayatou's overthrow as CAF president.

The Swiss lawyer attended a glitzy bash hosted by ZIFA boss Philip Chiyangwa who is un unrepentant enemy of Hayatou.

But Infantino told the media in Accra on Monday why he visited the Southern African country.

''I was in Zimbabwe discussing with the government over a football development, creating 8,000 football clubs across the country and this will boost football development in Zimbabwe.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)