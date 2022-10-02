FIFA boss Gianni Infantino reacts to Indonesia stadium disaster, says it's a dark day for football

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has been left in a state of shock following the Indonesian stadium disaster.

At least 125 football fans have been reported dead and over 180 severely injured after Police clashed with fans at the end of the game between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. A game Persebaya won 3-2.

"The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia," Infantino said.

"This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.

"Together with Fifa and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time."

The head of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, told Reuters in a statement he was "deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia".