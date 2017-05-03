FIFA clears Ghana youth star Derrick Jones to play for USA

The men's Under-20 World Cup starts later this month, and good news for the U.S. came this week when FIFA cleared the Philadelphia Union's Derrick Jones to play for the U.S. at the tournament.

Jones, a 20-year-old midfielder, was born in Ghana but moved to the U.S. at age 14 and has dual U.S.-Ghanaian citizenship.

He had represented Ghana at the Under-15 level.

Jones, who's 6-foot-3 with good feet, has started five games this season for Philadelphia and will be eligible to play for the U.S. in not just the Under-20 World Cup, but also the 2020 Olympics.

