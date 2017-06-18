FIFA CONFEDERATION CUP: Former Ghana international John Paintsil begins punditry job on Kwese Sports

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil starts his punditry job on the FIFA Confederation Cup on Kwese TV as the competition started on Saturday.

Paintsil started his new life with former West Ham team mate and Sierra Leone striker Leroy Rosenior with famous sports journalist Chiko Lwi as the host.

The defender, who is one of Ghana's most capped players celebrated his 35th birthday two days before the tournament kicked off, which was also a day he started as a pundit on Kwese Sports in the build up to the Confederation Cup.

The Ghana legend John Paintsil was signed-on by the South Africa-based TV channel Kwese Sports as a pundit for the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup a few months ago.

Kwese Sports have got the rights to telecast all matches during the summer showpiece in Russia.

Paintsil was an assistant coach at South African Absa Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The former West Ham and Charlton Athletic player is expected to provide invaluable contributions in the pre-match discussions.

Paintsil played in two FIFA World Cup finals in 2006 and 2010.

He recently parted ways with South African side Kaizer Chiefs as their assistant coach.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

