FIFA could sanction GFA over Gyan’s customized captain armband

The Ghana Football Association could incur the wrath of FIFA following a customized armband used by skipper Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars’ 5-0 win over Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON Qualifier over the weekend.

The Black Stars cruised to a resounding 5-0 victory over the Walia Antelopes of Ethiopia but Gyan’s armband has dominated the headlines, overshadowing the tireless victory of Kwasi Appiah and his charges.

The customized band which had his name and picture could not be used by his deputy Andre Ayew upon his substitution in the game.

However, with reference to the rules governing the game, Gyan and the Ghana Football Association could face sanctions by the World Football governing body.

FIFA’s Equipment Regulations on armband, states:

“20.1 A captains armband exclusively provided by FIFA must be used for all Matches of Final Competitions. FIFA may provide two captain’s armbands in contrasting Colours.”

“20.2 For any Matches of Preliminary Competition and any Preliminary Olympic Matches the captain’s armband shall be of one dominant Colour, or exceptionally composed of the Colours of the National Flag clearly distinguishable from the Colour used on the sleeves of the shirt of the Player.”

“Captain’s armbands shall remain free of, and shall not produce, in FIFA’s discretion, the visual effect of a Manufacturer’s identification, a sponsor, any Decorative Element or further elements, except for the word “captain” or an abbreviation or translation thereof.”

Management Committee chairman of the Black Stars who doubles as the Vice President of the GFA has revealed the federation and the management knew nothing about the customized armband.

FIFA could therefore crack the whip on both Gyan and the GFA for the unsanctioned act.

