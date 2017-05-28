FIFA Disciplinary Committee chairman Justice Anin Yeboah watches Hearts-Liberty clash

FIFA Disciplinary Committee chairman Justice Anin Yeboah was at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to watch the Ghana Premier League match between Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals.

He joined Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie in the VVIP stands.

The Supreme Court Judge was elected two weeks ago at the FIFA Congress in Bahrain after polling 98 percent of the votes.

In May last year, he was elected member of the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

Justine Anin Yeboah has served on various judicial bodies in the Ghana Football Association including the Disciplinary Committee, Appeals Committee. He also served on the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football.

