FIFA officials to arrive in Ghana today for meeting with Gov't on Thursday

World's football governing body FIFA has mandated a 3-member delegation to fly into Ghana on Thursday to engage with Government and some selected members of the defunct GFA on Friday following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' expose which revealed all kinds of malpractices at the injuncted GFA and some of its officials.

As communicated earlier, Government requested for a meeting with FIFA to look into the recent issues at the Ghana Football Association.

FIFA subsequently agreed to meet Government of Ghana in either Russia, Switzerland or here in Ghana.

Contrary to earlier information that Government delegation would be flying out to the Home of Football in Zurich, FIFA has mandated a 3-member delegation to fly into the country tomorrow for a meeting with Government officials on Friday.

The meeting is coming on at the request of Government in their attempt to sanitize and re-organize football activities in the country.