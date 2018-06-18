FIFA orders Sports Ministry to include GFA members ahead of meeting in Zurich

Football's World Governing body FIFA has fired back at Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports to include members of the Ghana Football Association in the contingent that will travel to meet them for the meeting arranged to solve the impasse in football in the West African nation.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has set up an interim committee to see to the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association following the revelations of the Anas documentary dubbed the number 12.

In the said video several officials of the football Association were seen receiving cash gifts which was against the Associations regulations leading to the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi, former Chief of the Ghana Football Association.

However, government decision to dissolve the Ghana Football is seen as direct interference which could lead to FIFA sanctions. Therefore the Sports Ministry is set to meet FIFA on Tuesday with a delegation made up of Dr. Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars players Abedi Pele and Rev. Osei Kofi, and Ms. Eva Okyere.

Meanwhile, FIFA has directed for trhe inclusion of the general secretary of the Ghana Football Association Mr. Isaac Addo and another member of the Association.

This means the contingent that will travel to Zurich on Tuesday will involve members of the Interim Management Committee by the Ministry and the Football Association.