FIFA orders Zamalek to pay Junior Agogo's $450,000 unpaid wages within 72 hours or risk six-points deduction

Egyptian giants Zamalek will be ducked six-points if they fail to settle a long standing wages owed former Ghana striker Junior Agogo within the next 72 hours.

The world governing body, FIFA has warned the Whites Knights will suffer the consequences for late payment to the ex-Bristol Rovers star.

FIFA ordered the Cairo-based side to pay the retired Ghanaian $450,000 for owed arrears back in April this year.

But North Africans have flouted the agreed payment plan, forcing FIFA to issue the latest warning.

“FIFA does not joke around. They will deduct six points from Zamalek if the late dues are not paid in the given period. They did it before with Ismaily and have done it with big clubs like Barcelona,” Member of the the Egyptian Football Association Magdy Abdel-Ghany told LTC .

Agogo made a shock move to Zamalek from English side Nottingham Forest in 2008 after his impressive showing at the African Cup of Nations on home soil despite strong interest from top clubs in France and Turkey.

But nine months later Agogo terminated his contract over unpaid salaries and reported the club to FIFA, before the Court of Arbitration for Sport ordered Zamalek to pay Agogo 807‚000 Euros.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)