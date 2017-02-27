FIFA President Gianni Infantino puts Africa as priority

As he continues to visit the African continent, FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he will put the continent as a priority in his plans going forward.

The president was speaking during his visit in Uganda following his visit to South Africa and Zimbabwe last week as he engages the continent on football matters.

"I decided to make Africa a big priority since I came to office last year. I started this by appointing an African woman as the Fifa secretary general in Fatma Samoura," said Infantino in kampala.

"Africa has the talent and passion for the game of football and this is a very big advantage."

The BBC website has it that Infantino met Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni at State House, and then met Uganda FA delegates on Saturday.

It is reported that he also watched an Under-17 game between KCCA FC and Lweza FC before heading to Rubaga to open a new sports training facility.

Furthermore, Infantino promised that more investment would be made in Africa by the football governing body starting from this year.

"Africa will see the benefits of football development from Fifa and I hope we can have a world champion from this continent," he added.

Although he is seen as someone supporting change in football, he said he has no influence on next month's Confederation of African Football presidential elections which will be held in Ethiopia.

It is reported that Museveni thanked Infantino for travelling to Uganda and asked him to come again in the future to see further football development.

