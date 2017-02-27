FIFA President Gianni Infantino touches down in Ghana

The President of FIFA Gianni Infantino has arrived in Ghana and will hold a closed door meeting with Nana Akufo-Addo.

The World football governing body's boss will be meeting the President of the republic of Ghana H. E Nana Addo Dankwah to discuss football related issues in Ghana and ways the government and FIFA can foster to ensure sports development in the country.

The Swiss national will also visit the GFA headquarters where he will meet federation officials and staff of the organisation.

There will also be a press conference where media men will be given an opportunity interact with the FIFA boss for the first time since he took over from Sepp Blatter.

Infantino is visiting several FIFA Member Associations around the globe to share ideas on his new vision of developing the game across the globe.

