FIFA President Gianni Infantino unhappy with media’s silence on increased cash investment of $27m to $94m into Africa football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed worry over the media’s silence to project his outfit’s good initiatives to develop the game worldwide particularly the recent increased in the cash investment for Africa football.

Since 2016, the World Football Governing Body has increased the cash investment into Africa from $27m to $94m to accelerate and facilitate the growth of the game on the continent.

But the current FIFA President in a recent 4-hour working visit to Ghana expressed his sentiments on the media’s attempt to ignore the gesture to Africa.

“As of 2016, we are investing $94million. We multiplied by 3-and-half, the direct investment into African football with the same revenues. So this money was spent already in the past by Fifa.

“But nobody is asking these questions in the media, it is fine. It doesn’t matter; we are not doing it for publicity. We are doing it because it’s good for football so we simply redirect the money where it has to go which is football investment,” he noted.

“It’s necessary for the Associations, for the grassroot programs, training programs, infrastructure which together with governments we can really do a lot.

“These things have never been done. We have implemented all these things for Africa in less than one year,” he added.

True to Infantino’s shock, less has been heard in the media about FIFA’s quest to aid in the development of football on the continent as he has already disclosed that Africa football is growing at a tortoise pace.

Gianni Infantino’s visit to Ghana marks exactly a year and a day since he was voted President of Fifa.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)