Bolgatanga-based referee Prosper Adii will officiate the first leg of the Ghana @60 anniversary match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in Accra on Sunday.

The FIFA referee, who is a teacher by profession, will be assisted by A Malik Salifu and Ibrahim Badiu.

Reginald Larthbridge is the fourth referee.

The match is the first between the two sides for the Ghana @60 anniversay match.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)