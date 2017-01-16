FIFA says Cameroon FA must approve Liverpool's use of Joel Matip

Liverpool could be without Joel Matip for the duration of the Africa Cup of Nations unless Cameroon allow him to play for the club, says FIFA.

The centre-back, who has not played for Cameroon since September 2015, was withdrawn from Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United as FIFA failed to provide the necessary guidance on the player's eligibility.

Despite Matip's assertion to his national association that he does not want to be considered for selection, Cameroon still made attempts to call him up for the Africa Cup of Nations.

With no likelihood of an agreement being reached with Cameroon, Liverpool asked FIFA to clarify the status of a player who has no desire or intention to represent his country.

Unless Cameroon cede to Matip's request, he will have to sit out the entire period for which he should have been released - according to FIFA guidelines - plus an additional period of five days.

Any attempt by Liverpool to play the defender without Cameroon's consent would lead to a FIFA disciplinary committee investigation.

A FIFA spokesman said: "Our services answered by directing the club to the applicable provisions (Annexe 1 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players) in particular its article 5.

"FIFA also indicated that any potential violation of the applicable provisions would need to be investigated by the FIFA disciplinary committee. We cannot provide any further comment on this issue."

Article 5 to which FIFA refer states the following: "A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period for which he has been released or should have been released pursuant to the provisions of this annexe, plus an additional period of five days."

The final of the Africa Cup of Nations is not until 5 February so should Cameroon make it all the way in the competition Matip would, in theory, not be available until 10 February - the day before Tottenham's trip to Anfield.

That would mean he would miss potentially six more matches - if Liverpool beat Plymouth in their FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday - including the visit of Chelsea on 31 January.

