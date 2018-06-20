FIFA to meet Ghana government on Friday in Accra

The Federation of International Football (FIFA) will be in Accra on Friday to meet with the government of Ghana over it's decision to dissolve the Football Association following the revelations of the Anas Expose.

Ghana's government has stated it is taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association which has drawn FIFA into the affairs of football in the country, following it's non tolerance for government interference in the administration of the game.

According to the spokesperson of the Sports Ministry, Elvis Adjei-Baah, FIFA will be in Accra on Friday to start the process of cleansing Ghana Football.

“FIFA initially agreed with the Government of Ghana to meet in either Zurich, Russia or Accra to discuss the current situation. But now, it has emerged that the meeting will be in Accra on Friday June 22," he told citi FM.

Last week the Attorney General secured a ten day injunction from the High Court to halt all football activities in the country.

Following that the government formed a five man interim committee to see to the dissolution of the football association which is seen as a direct interference of government.

The committee were however dealt a major blow after one of their member, Kudjoe Fianoo opted out after it was revealed that he met with owners of the club to also find a way forward on the current crisis in Ghana Football.