FIFA to meet government over GFA crisis today - Report

The government of Ghana is set to hold a meeting with FIFA officials in Accra on today at 2pm to discuss the way forward for football in the country, according to media reports.

The meeting was initially scheduled to take place at FIFA's headquarters in Switzerland but instead the world football governing body decided to send its officials to the West African country.

The meeting is at the request of the government after it initiated steps to overhaul the Ghana Football Association in reaction to alleged corruption on the part of FA officials including its former President, Kwesi Nyantakyi which emerged from the exposé done by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Government’s eventual target of dissolving the FA has drawn FIFA into the situation especially as the body has rules against government intervention in the running of football in its member states.

On Thursday, the spokesman for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei Baah stated that the meeting has been postponed indefinitely.

However, reports coming from Accra-based radio station Hot FM suggest that the meeting will come off today at 2pm.

The meeting will discuss recent developments at the GFA and government’s ongoing legal process to dissolve the Association following Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s investigative documentary.