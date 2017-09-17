FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: List of honours up for grabs at the showpiece event in India

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is less than 20 days away and India is gearing up pretty well for the mega event.

The age-group World Cup is only one of the multiple events that FIFA organises, and India will see its national team in a FIFA event for the first time ever.

While an entire nation is waiting eagerly for the ball to roll, there has been little noise over the U-17 team's chances of springing a surprise and going all the way, given the reputation of India on the world stage and the pedigree of some of the participating teams.

The likes of Brazil and Germany are serial winners at senior level and therefore, are the favourites for the top honours.

While we are at it, and even if India has seemingly little to no chance to grab one, here are the list of trophies, honours and medals that will be up for grabs next month at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

#1 An official plaque will be presented to each Participating Member Association. Participation certificates will be presented to each member of each official team delegation.

#2 FIFA shall be responsible for the administration of the award ceremony, which shall take place after the final match. A FIFA representative, the head of state of the host country or his/her representative and the heads of delegation of the teams concerned shall be part of the award ceremony.

#3 A representative from FIFA will present the winner of the World Cup with the trophy during the award ceremony.

#4 A diploma will be presented to the associations ranked first, second, third and fourth in the final competition.

#5 Medals will be presented to each of the top three teams in the fi nal competition, i.e. gold medals to the winners, silver medals to the runners-up and bronze medals to the team ranked third.

#6 One medal will be presented to each of the match offi cials who take charge of the play-off for third place and the fi nal.

#7 A fair play contest will be held during the final competition. The FIFA Technical Study Group will determine the ranking at the end of the final competition.

At the conclusion of the World Cup, the following special awards will be presented:

a) Fair Play Trophy

The FIFA Fair Play Trophy, a fair play medal for each Delegation Member, a diploma and a voucher for USD 10,000 worth of football equipment (to be used for youth football development) will be presented to the team finishing first in the fair play contest. The applicable rules are in the fair play contest regulations.

b) Golden Boot

The Golden Boot will be awarded to the player who scores the most goals in the final competition. If two or more players score the same number of goals, the number of assists (as determined by members of the FIFA Technical Study Group) will be decisive.

If two or more players are still equal after taking into account the number of assists, the total minutes played in the final competition will be taken into account, with the player playing fewer minutes ranked first.

A Silver Boot and a Bronze Boot for the second and third highest goalscorers will also be awarded.

c) Golden Ball

The Golden Ball will be awarded to the best player in the final competition on the basis of a ranking compiled by the FIFA Technical Study Group. A Silver Ball and a Bronze Ball will be awarded to the second and third best players.

d) Golden Glove

The Golden Glove will be awarded to the best goalkeeper in the final competition on the basis of a ranking compiled by the FIFA Technical Study Group.

