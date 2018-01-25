FIFA U20 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP: Princesses coach Yusif Basigi confident of beating Cameroon on Saturday

Head coach of Ghana's U20 female national team, the Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi is brimming with confidence ahead of the second leg encounter of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier insisting Cameroon can't stop his girls.

Ghana recorded a 1-1 stalemate with Cameroon in Yaounde a fortnight ago and will engage them in the return leg on Saturday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to decide who qualifies for the 2018 U20 Women's World Cup in France.

Charges ahead of the clash, Yusif Basigi insists his side is shaped enough to defeat Cameroon on Saturday.

“Cameroon to stop us? No way. We are not ready for that. We are more poised and prepared. The girls have psyched themselves to reach the finals because they know what is at stake and the team is not under any pressure to deliver," he told the press.

“We are correcting our mistakes from the previous match against Cameroon and so far we are on course,” he stated.

Ghana qualified for the final clash of the qualifier after massive wins over Algeria and Kenya scoring 20 goals in the process.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

