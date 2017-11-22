FIFA wishes Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan happy 32nd birthday

World Football governing body FIFA have wished Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan a happy birthday as he turn 32 today.

FIFA in their birthday wish to the all-time Ghana Black Stars top scorer acknowledged the fact that he is Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup, an achievement the likes of Messi and Ronald are sweating to attain.

The Black Stars record scorer has turned 32 today and has already mark led the day in his base in the Kayseri with a massive birthday celebration with his Kayserispor team mates.

Gyan's career has been absolutely remarkable with loads of cherishable moments. He started his professional career at age 18 with Ghana Premier League club Liberty Professionals and has gone on to feature for eight different teams - including Premier League side Sunderland.

He currently plays for Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Asamoah Gyan is the country's all time leading scorer for the senior national team, having scored 52 goals in 98 appearances with his first coming on his debut against Somalia on 19 November 2003.

Gyan has appeared in three World Cups and has scored more goals (6) than any African player in the global showpiece.

In 2010 Gyan was voted BBC African Footballer of year, only to miss out on the CAF award award to Samuel Eto'o.

He is the only player to win UAE Pro League Top Scorer three times in a row plus AFC Champions League Top Scorer and 201AFC Foreign Player of the Year.

Gyan also scored at the 2017 AFCON to become Ghana's all-time top scorer at the AFCON, beating deputy skipper Andre Ayew and Osei Kofi to the feat.

