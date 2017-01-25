Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Find out why Manchester United and Aston Villa fans are delighted over early Ivory Coast AFCON exit

Published on: 25 January 2017
Ivory Coast

Fans of English side Manchester United and Aston Villa as well as Crystal Palace are delighted that title holders Ivory Coast exited the Africa Cup of Nations last night.

The Elephants crashed out at the group phase when they were defeated 1-0 by Morocco, eliminating the favourites at the group stage without winning a match.

The Ivorian plight has led to jubilation among the English sides because they will get their players back with the season ticking.

For Aston Villa they are excited that with the exit of the Elephants means their striker Jonathan Kodjia is returing to help their fight to return to the top-flight.

Kodjia's return will boost the side as striker Ross McCormack fallen out with manager Steve Bruce.

Below are some of the comments from the Villa fans on Twitter:

Manchester United fans are also happy over the Ivorian early exit as they will have their reliable centre-back Eric Bailly returning to Old Trafford than they expected.

The powerful defender has played a pivotal role for United this season since his move from Spanish side Villarreal in the summer.

In his absence Phil Jones has excelled but his return is a major boost for the Reds with their fans expressing their delight:

Crystal Palace fans are also happy over the Ivorian exit as striker Wilfried Zaha is set to return from the tournament.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried ZahaCrystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha

Palace have not won a match since he left as he has been instrumental for them this season scoring four goals with six assists. So his return is no doubt good news for them. Below are some of their comments.

 

