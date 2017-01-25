Find out why Manchester United and Aston Villa fans are delighted over early Ivory Coast AFCON exit

Fans of English side Manchester United and Aston Villa as well as Crystal Palace are delighted that title holders Ivory Coast exited the Africa Cup of Nations last night.

The Elephants crashed out at the group phase when they were defeated 1-0 by Morocco, eliminating the favourites at the group stage without winning a match.

The Ivorian plight has led to jubilation among the English sides because they will get their players back with the season ticking.

For Aston Villa they are excited that with the exit of the Elephants means their striker Jonathan Kodjia is returing to help their fight to return to the top-flight.

Kodjia's return will boost the side as striker Ross McCormack fallen out with manager Steve Bruce.

Below are some of the comments from the Villa fans on Twitter:

@J_Kodjia unlucky tonight but god we need you back!!!! — JAMIE BURT (@bassuk2000) January 24, 2017

@J_Kodjia is coming home, thank you Morocco! (Unlucky Kodjia, I'm sorry if everyone seems happy, but Villa needs you!) #AVFC — Daniel James Ball (@DanJamesBall7) January 24, 2017

@J_Kodjia unlucky mate back to villa now take your anger out on the championship — Chris Harvey (@ChrisHarvey16) January 24, 2017

@Dr_TonyXia you can cancel the deals for Sanchez and Rooney, Dr! @J_Kodjia is on his way home. #UTV #AVFC — Simon Lines (@simonlines) January 24, 2017

Manchester United fans are also happy over the Ivorian early exit as they will have their reliable centre-back Eric Bailly returning to Old Trafford than they expected.

The powerful defender has played a pivotal role for United this season since his move from Spanish side Villarreal in the summer.

In his absence Phil Jones has excelled but his return is a major boost for the Reds with their fans expressing their delight:

Buzzing Get Bailly on the plane home now! #mufc #AFCON2017 — Danny Rock (@dannyrock03) January 24, 2017

Eric Bailly losing this match for an early United return. If that isn't an Elite mentality then I don't know. #MUFC — JamesHames (@JdotJames) January 24, 2017

So all Bailly went to the AFCON for was to get match fit. Well happy with that! See you soon Eric... #MUFC #EricBailly — Adam Woollam (@adam_woollam) January 24, 2017

Crystal Palace fans are also happy over the Ivorian exit as striker Wilfried Zaha is set to return from the tournament.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha

Palace have not won a match since he left as he has been instrumental for them this season scoring four goals with six assists. So his return is no doubt good news for them. Below are some of their comments.

Ivory Coast are out of AFCON. Come home Wilf!!! #cpfc #zaha — Ian Matthews (@imatthws) January 24, 2017

He's coming home, he's coming home, Zaha's coming home (sorry Wilf) #CPFC — Martin Powell-Davies (@MPDNUT) January 24, 2017

