Finnish side HJK Helsinki set to hand Ghana youth star Evans Mensah permanent deal

Finnish side HJK Helsinki are likely to hand Ghanaian wideman Evans Mensah a permanent deal.

The 19-year-old has ended his one-year loan spell at the club from Ghanaian side Inter Allies.

Helsinki are believed to be tossing over the idea of handing the ex-Ghana youth winger a permanent deal after impressing in his short stint.

Mensah played a key role for Inter Allies as they avoided relegation in Ghana last season.

By Patrick Akoto