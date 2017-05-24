Finnish side HJK Helsinki set to hand Ghana youth star Evans Mensah permanent deal
Finnish side HJK Helsinki are likely to hand Ghanaian wideman Evans Mensah a permanent deal.
The 19-year-old has ended his one-year loan spell at the club from Ghanaian side Inter Allies.
Helsinki are believed to be tossing over the idea of handing the ex-Ghana youth winger a permanent deal after impressing in his short stint.
Mensah played a key role for Inter Allies as they avoided relegation in Ghana last season.
By Patrick Akoto