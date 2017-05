Fiorentina are ready to listen to offers for Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu.

The 24-year-old has one year left on his contract and will return to La Viola after ending his loan spell at Mantova.

He had a successful loan by making 28 appearances.

Fiorentina will no hesitate to cash on the midfielder if the offer is made.

He has had spells Catania, Modena, Brescia and Perugia

