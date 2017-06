Fiorentina are expected to make an official offer for Ghana youth midfielder Godfred Donsah.

La Viola director of football Pantaleo Corvino has been admirer of the 20-year prospect at Bologna.

Donsah has been denied regular playing time because of Roberto Donadoni's rotation policy.

He made 13 Serie A appearances this season as Bologna finished 15th on the table.

