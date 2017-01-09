Fiorentina’s Amidu Salifu likely to return to club after stalled negotiations with Taranto FC

Considering the freezing temperatures of recent days, it's appropriate to say that the marriage between Amidu Salifu (owned by Fiorentina, but under the Mantova) and Taranto is "frozen."

The meeting between the parent club and the club at which he is on loan has stalled after just three goals in his time on loan.

There seems to be break in interest in the player but with over 20 days to end the January transfer window anything could happen.

