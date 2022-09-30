First senior goal for Ghana excites teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Sporting Lisbon youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku couldn't hide his happiness after scoring his senior goal for Ghana last Tuesday during an international friendly match.

The teenager scored the only goal for the Black Stars when they beat Nicaragua 1-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly game at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca, Spain.

Issahaku who is just 18, has managed 13 caps for the Ghana national team since making his debut on October 9, 2021 against Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier.

The highly-rated winger had previously been in the team in June and September same year after being named best player of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

"I have to be in shape. The focus now is on Sporting and prepare to be well in the national team", he stressed in statements to Max TV.

"I'm very happy with the first goal for Ghana. It's just the beginning. We hope to always give our best for our country."

Issahaku is highly tipped to be part of Ghana's final 26-man squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar this November.

He has managed three appearances in all competitions for Sporting since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.