First World Cup was a good experience - Fatau Dauda

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda says his first World Cup experience in 2014 was good although disappointed the Black Stars exited the tournament in the first round.

Following the Black Stars' opening-game loss to the United States, Dauda took over as first-choice goalkeeper from Adam Kwarasey. The former AshantiGold was in the starting lineup against Germany and Portugal.

Ghana earned only one point and finished last in their group, failing to advance to the knockout stage for the first time.

“I have been in the World Cup once, that was 2014 so that’s the World Cup I can talk about. It wasn’t good for us the players because we couldn’t progress in the tournament but it was nice being in the World Cup. It’s good to play in the World Cup as a player.”

“We couldn’t progress from the group stages so that was the most painful thing but it was a very good experience for some of us who were playing in the World Cup for the first time.”

Dauda is now retired and pursuing a career as a coach. He recently joined the well-known Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo.