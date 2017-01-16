Fit-again Alfred Duncan returns to action after three months

Fit-again Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan played his first match in three MONTHS as he cameo in Sassuolo's 4-1 win over Palermo on Sunday in the Serie A.

The 23-year-old took the place of Alessandro Matri after 84 minutes at the MAPEI Stadium.

Matri had bagged a brace in the 15th and 66th minutes respectively and goals from Antonio Ragusa and Matteo Pplitano ensured victory.

Duncan was an unused substitute last week in the 0-0 draw with Torino on the road.

