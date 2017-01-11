Fit-again Asamoah Gyan didn't expect to score early in pre-AFCON friendly

Fit-again Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says he didn't expect to score early in the Black Stars friendly win over Uzbeki side Buyondkor in Dubai on Tuesday night.

The Al Ahli hitman came off the bench and scored with his first touch as Ghana stepped up their Africa Cup of Nations preparations with a 2-0 friendly victory at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

It turned out to be an inspired substitution from Ghana boss Avram Grant as Gyan rifled home in the 67th minute to break the deadlock against the Uzbekistan outfit when he came on from the bench.

Gyan has been battling injuries but he looks to have regained his form as he scored in the game but he is surprised he scored early.

“As a striker you need to put the ball into the back of the net but I wasn’t expecting it that early after coming on,” Gyan, who is his country’s all-time leading goalscorer, told Sport360.

The four-time Cup of Nations winners, who reached the final last time out in 2015, are in Group D alongside Mali, Egypt and Uganda.

