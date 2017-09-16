Fit-again Asamoah Gyan makes bench appearance for Kayserispor in Super Lig win

Striker Asamoah Gyan is fit again as he warmed the bench in Kayserispor's 2-0 win over Antalayaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday night.

The Ghana captain suffered a thigh injury while on international break and missed the return leg against Congo in Brazzaville.

Gyan was expected to spend two weeks in the treatment but it seems he made a quicker-then-expected recovery.

The summer signing is yet to score his first competitive goal for Kayserispor and his availability for selection will be a massive boost.

