Fit-again Asamoah Gyan makes bench appearance for Kayserispor in Super Lig win
A. Gyan
Striker Asamoah Gyan is fit again as he warmed the bench in Kayserispor's 2-0 win over Antalayaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday night.
The Ghana captain suffered a thigh injury while on international break and missed the return leg against Congo in Brazzaville.
Gyan was expected to spend two weeks in the treatment but it seems he made a quicker-then-expected recovery.
The summer signing is yet to score his first competitive goal for Kayserispor and his availability for selection will be a massive boost.