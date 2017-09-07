Fit-again Chelsea defender Baba Rahman linked with Turkish side Galatasaray

Ghana defender Baba Rahman could join Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan before their transfer window shuts on Friday.

According to Turkish publication Fanatik, the left back could be heading to the Istanbul-baased side alongside Chelsea teammate Kenedy.

Rahman, who has returned to full scale training at Cobham, was excluded from Chelsea's Premier League squad for the season.

Galatasaray sporting director Cenk Ergun has been in talks with the Blues for his services.

Turkish clubs can make new signing until the closure of their transfer window on September 8.

