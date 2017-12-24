Fit-again Chelsea defender Baba Rahman pushing for January return

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba is pushing to be back in contention to play for Antonio Conte in January.

The 23-year-old has been out since February with knee ligament damage but has been back in first team training since October.

Antonio Conte wants greater competition for Mikel Alonso and has been pushing to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus among others.

However, with the Italians wanting £50million that deal is still difficult.

Rahman has pushed himself into consideration for Conte but knows he has offers of loan moves also should he fail to figure.

Everton, Monaco and Schalke have all posted interest in taking the Ghana international on loan in January and Rahman will weigh up his best options over the next few weeks.

