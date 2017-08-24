Fit-again evergreen defender Dan Quaye returns to Great Olympics ahead of Hearts clash

Veteran defender Dan Quaye has returned to full scale training with Great Olympics after a month absence.

The former Hearts of Oak star has recovered from an injury he picked up more than four weeks ago.

Quaye is available for selection ahead of the side's Premier League game against city rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Age has not been a barrier for the 36-year-old, who has played three seasons for the Wonder Club since returning from China.

Coach Marcus Tom Strand could rely on the experienced right-back as they take on Hearts in the big derby at the Accra sports stadium this weekend.

