Fit-again Ghanaian midfielder Richard Donkor unused in Falkenberg win over Dalkurd

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Donkor was an unused substitute for Falkenberg in their 2-0 win over Dalkurd in the Swedish Superettan.

The 20-year-old picked up a knock in his side's 2-1 win at home to Brommapojkarna last week.

But the Ghanaian recovered in time to make the subsitute bench as his side strolled to victory at the Falcon Alkoholfri Arena on Monday.

Donkor signed a one-year contract with Falkenberg in March this year, scoring a goal in two matches.

The youngster started his professional career with top-flight side BK Hacken in 2014 but could not break into the First Team.

He was trained at the famous Right To Dream Academy in Ghana.

By Patrick Akoto

