Fit-again Hearts captain Robin Gnagne features in pre-season win over non-league side

Hearts captain Robin Gnagne featured for the side in their 5-2 pre-season win over the University of Ghana football team after recovering from a long injury lay-off.

The Ivorian was thrown into the hat as the Phobians run riot against the non-league side on Friday.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined by an injury and has not been involved in the side's pre-season.

But he has recovered in time well in time ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League on February 4.