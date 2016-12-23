Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Fit-again Hearts captain Robin Gnagne features in pre-season win over non-league side

Published on: 23 December 2016
Robin Gnagne of Accra Hearts of Oak . During the 12th Caf Confederation's Cup 1st Preliminary Round ©Christian Thompson/BackpagePix

Hearts captain Robin Gnagne featured for the side in their 5-2 pre-season win over the University of Ghana football team after recovering from a long injury lay-off.

The Ivorian was thrown into the hat as the Phobians run riot against the non-league side on Friday.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined by an injury and has not been involved in the side's pre-season.

But he has recovered in time well in time ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League on February 4.

 

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations