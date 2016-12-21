Fit-again Inter Allies defender Emmanuel Nettey to join pre-season training

Inter Allies defender Emmanuel Nettey will join his team’s pre-season training after recovering from injury.

The center-back has returned to full fitness after sitting on the sidelines for couple of weeks due to hamstring injury.

“I have been out for some time, I sustained a hamstring injury so I havnt been able to join the team,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com.

“But is better now and hopefully I will join the team next week.”

