Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris trained individually on Wednesday ahead of the side's Lique 1 clash against Bastia on Saturday.

Waris, 25, recovered from a muscle strain to undergo the session.

The Ghana international is expected to return to group training ahead of the clash against Bastia on Saturday.

Waris has been key for Lorient this season where he has notched nine goals so far.

