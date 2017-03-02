Fit-again West Ham star Andre Ayew set for payback time against Chelsea on Monday

Fit-again West Ham United forward Andre Ayew will be seeking to punish Chelsea ahead of the meeting of the two sides in the English Premier League on Monday.

Ayew endured a frustrating start to life at the club after he suffered a thigh injury during his debut against the Blues in August last year.

The Ghana international has not been up to scratch since he suffered the setback and only appears to be rediscovering his form after being sidelined for two months.

The former Marseille ace is now in pole position to start against the League leaders at home due to the absence f top-scorer Michail Antonio.

Ayew would be seeking to payback the Blues for the injury he suffered and could pull the much needed trigger on Monday night.

The big match has been surrounded by Ayew's comeback to the side as he seeks to punish the visitors.

The Ghanaian scored the equalizer for the Hammers as they drew 1-1 at Watford over the weekend.

Ayew has only played 13 games (most of the as substitute) and scored 2 goals.

In his career he has a scoring record of just over 1 in 4, 79 goals in 359 games. Last season he scored 12 goals in 34 games for Swansea.

