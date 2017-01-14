Five Reasons we should give a damn about the 2017 Nations Cup:

1. Riyad Mahrez‚ Denis Onyango‚ Wilfried Zaha‚ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‚ Khama Billiat Tendai Ndoro

African player of the year Mahrez became the first from this continent to scoop the prestigious English PFA (Professional Football Association) player of the season award in 2016 scoring 17 goals in Leicester City's fairytale win of the Premiership title that season.

The Algerian exudes class and leads the cream of African talent at this Afcon‚ such as Liverpool's new tearaway forward Mane of Senegal.

Ivory Coast's new wing prospect Zaha has been Crystal Palace's best player in a difficult first half of 2016-17 while Borussia Dortmund managed to hold off interested EPL clubs' offers for their Gabonese forward Aubameyang‚ who brings a touch of class to the hosts.

Onyango won Caf's local-based player of 2016 for the goalkeeper's roles winning the Champions League for Mamelodi Sundowns and captaining Uganda to their first Afcon in 38 years. Zimbabwe and Downs forward ace Billiat was unlucky to miss out on that award. Many South Africans will adopt neighbours Zim at this Afcon who boast plenty of PSL talent‚ including Orlando Pirates' blisteringly in-form striker Tendai Ndoro.

Without even mentioning Avram Grant's star-studded Ghana‚ there's plenty of dazzling talent on display at Gabon 2017.

2. The Nations Cup is a blast!

The Afcon might not be known for producing a lot of goals‚ but those that are scored are often spectacular.

There is always new young African talent emerging‚ and a healthy dose of mad characters doing something crazy and unexpected.

The European Championship is of a high standard but positively robotic by comparison. African football is never predictable.

3. The referees can be a right laugh

Watch out for those bloopers and unfathomable decisions‚ which only seem to add to the colour and entertainment of this tournament.

4. Player celebrations

Who could forget DR Congo keeper Robert Kidiaba's famous 'bum-bouncing' routine at South Africa 2013? Each year there is some wonderful new innovation to keep us delighted.

5. It's January‚ so what better are you going to do?

After the December madness you're all back at work and depressed at being shouted at by grouchy bosses and harassed by rotten lawyers. So what better way than some exuberant‚ spectacular‚ skilful and physical African footie on the telly to cheer you up.

