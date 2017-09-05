Five things we learned from Ghana's 5-1 thrashing of Congo

Ghana after a disappointing 1-1 stalemate against Congo last Friday which put a heavy dent on their World Cup qualification chances traveled to Brazaville to win 5-1 in the reverse fixture.

Three goals and a brace from Thomas Teye Partey and Richmond Boakye - Yiadom respectively handed the Black Stars all three points of the game on Tuesday.

Here are five things we learned from the game:

Ghana goalkeeper Ofori shows growth in confidence in win over Congo

With the first choice goalkeeping position still open, Richard Ofori is gradually convincing as to why he should be the number one for the Black Stars.

The former Wa All Stars shot stopper made his fifth start for Ghana against Congo on Tuesday and proved he has everything to be the first choice goalkeeper.

Despite Ghana having it easy with a 5-1 victory, the Maritzburg United new boy made five spectacular saves.

Afriyie Acquah avails himself as a key defensive midfielder

The Torino FC midfielder didn't make the starting lineup for last Friday when the Black Stars were held by Congo to 1-1 scoreline which many connoisseurs believed the absence of a defensive midfielder despite having Thomas Partey on the field affected the team.

On Tuesday in Brazzaville, Acquah was handed a starting role in defensive midfield and he proved too good to have been on the bench in the first encounter.

His performance showed he remains to be a key figure in Ghana's set up.

Ghana youngsters demonstrate they can win without superstars

Kwesi Appiah starting XI looked like a second string side with Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers Dede and Jordan.

But the boys gelled and managed to outlast the Congolese who produced good football last Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom who was making a return to the team after one year, made a good case for himself.

Thomas Agyepong was handed a starting role and was effective on the left flank. It was his marauding run that led to the first goal.

Thomas Partey shows his attacking instincts

Thomas Teye Partey is known to be a defensive midfielder both at the club and country but he has given different thoughts about his exploits on the field.

The Atletico Madrid man was used just behind the striker and in between the two wingers in the match on Tuesday.

He ended up getting his first career hat trick and setting up one other goal in the 5-1 thrashing of the Red Devils.

Richmond Boakye form in Europe is no fluke

The 24 year old replaced injured captain and all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan in the Ghana start list and he didn't disappoint.

The Red Star Belgrade striker translated his scoring form in Europa League on Tuesday by netting twice in the 5-1 drubbing of the Congolese.

Boakye Yiadom scored 7 goals in 8 appearances for Serbian side in the Europa League before earning a late call-up.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)